Trial begins for defendant in Principia school sexual assault hazing case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) – Opening statements were given Tuesday in Clayton for another defendant in the Principia school sexual assault hazing case.

Joshua Brewer has pleaded not guilty to sodomy charges in the attacks of fellow football players at a private school football camp.

His former classmate Maverick Holmsley was convicted last year and sentenced to five years in prison for his part in holding down classmates.

Three other defendants took misdemeanor deals for ten days in jail and probation.

38.642552 -90.323726