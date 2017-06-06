St. Louis County Police using boxing program to interact with area children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - Children throughout the Gateway City area are learning how to box through the St. Louis County Police Department's PAL Program (PAL). The mission of PAL, which stands for Police Athletic League is to give youngsters ages six through sixteen something constructive to do while at the same time help to improve relations between the police and the community. There are several programs available through PAL, including swimming, cultural and academic enrichment. PAL pays insurance, registration, equipment and other fees. For more information go to stlouiscopal.org.