One St. Louis park has become a dumping ground

ST. LOUIS — There are more than 100 parks in St. Louis. One of the lesser known green spaces is now being treated as a dump. Wilmore Park is in the 12th Ward and Alderman Larry Arnowitz says the new activity is, “Very upsetting.”

A recycling spot in the park is turning into another city dump, especially on the weekends.

“There’s tons of furniture, appliances, windshields from cars, car hoods, landscaping contractors dump here I guess instead of going to a dump to save money,” said Alderman Larry Arnowitz.

Close to a million dollars has been invested in Wilmore park in that last few years. That includes a half million dollar privately funded playground for youngsters, including kids with disabilities. The park is beautiful with lakes and sports fields. It covers more than one hundred acres. When people pull in the first thing they see is garbage piled high.

“That’s a tragedy we got kids here all the time it’s a great park it makes it look dumpy,” said Alex Daniele.

The alderman is hoping to install a gate to keep the park closed after 10pm to stop overnight dumping. He’s also considering a security camera. Park Rangers will soon be able to issue tickets to people who are illegally dumping their trash here.

“The only way you’re going to control it is if you have some authority,” said Lynn Sedlak.

The alderman said after this past weekend it took city street crews four hours to remove all the garbage.​