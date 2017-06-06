Investing in Early Childhood Education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Nobel Laureate James Heckman, University of Chicago economics professor, was awarded the Nobel Prize for his research on the importance of investing in the Early Childhood Years. Dr. Heckman concluded that the "soft skills" matter most in early childhood development.

Early childhood expert, Steve Zwolak from The Lume Institute discusses what parents can do to support their children's soft skills and prepare them for academic readiness and risk-taking.