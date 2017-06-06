Early childhood expert, Steve Zwolak from The Lume Institute discusses what parents can do to support their children's soft skills and prepare them for academic readiness and risk-taking.
Investing in Early Childhood Education
-
Storms leave thousands without power across St. Louis
-
Missouri House passes state budget
-
Karlie Kloss’s summer coding camp in St. Louis
-
Melanie Moon leaving St. Louis television to join fiancée in Kuwait
-
Farewell Melanie Moon! KPLR says goodbye to anchor after 17 years
-
-
As Memorial Day Weekend looms, first responders caution water safety
-
Nobel Prize-winner to be inducted into St. Louis Walk of Fame
-
Bob Dylan receives Nobel Prize in literature in Sweden
-
St. Louisans react to death of legendary musician Chuck Berry
-
Family of teen believed to have been kidnapped by teacher speaks out
-
-
This year’s allergy season has some feeling like they have the flu
-
Elderly Ellisville woman killed in early morning house fire
-
Puppy stolen from Brentwood pet store