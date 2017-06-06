Historic Gillette farm in Elkhart IL set to be sold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKHART, IL (KPLR) – An historic Illinois farm is on the auction block.

It`s one of a kind and there are a number of reasons this eighth-generation family owned farm could be yours.

If you`ve traveled Interstate 55 between St. Louis and Chicago you`ve seen this, the highest spot right off the highway here in Elkhart, Illinois.

On Elkhart Hill at the old Gillette farm, the family is selling some acres here on this centennial farm, and what a story it`s been so far.

John Dean Gillette, called the cattle king of the world helped make this location what it is today back in 1860.

His friend, Abraham Lincoln stayed here at old Gillette farm.

On a clear day, you can see Springfield, Illinois from the ten thousand square foot mansion.

Did I mention there`s a tennis court that Cary Grant played on?

Or that Ernest Hemingway would stop here on his way to Florida.

Or how`s about Marshall Field who would take his private train car and stop here for mint juleps on the way to the Kentucky Derby.

There’s a water tower that`s been converted into an art studio and about 785 acres that are going up for auction on August 1st.

Three chandeliers that hung in the Dakota apartments in New York City.

Former Illinois Governor Oglesby lived in one of the former houses adjoining this site.

And the Gillette family has decided after eight-generations they are ready to sell this centennial farm.

So Elkhart Hill where we are and the old Gillette farm was built on the Edwards trace, a 100-mile route from Peoria to St. Louis.

You can still see wagon wheel tracks on Elkhart Hill.

The property being offered at auction in its entirety or in ten separate tracts.

If you want to get in on a separate track it`ll cost you $80,000 to get in on the bidding and if you are interested in the whole thing, well that`s $150,000 to submit your sealed bid.