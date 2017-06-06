Family of murdered Franklin County woman breaks silence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO. (KPLR) - A Franklin County family breaks their silence four months after their daughter is brutally murdered.

On Tuesday, James and Robin Hutchings of Villa Ridge said that the accused killer, Cameron Hill, not only took away their daughter, 23-year-old Cassidy Hutchings but also any chance of happiness for the rest of their life.

"She was just a bubbly fun loving young lady," said Mr. Hutchings, "she loved the outdoors, she loved to play in the river."

And the place that brought Cassidy joy, now brings her family sadness.

Authorities recovered her body lying face down in the Reikers Ford River Access along the Bourbeuse River on January 20.

"He destroyed more than her life," said Mr. Hutchings as he wiped his tears, "he destroyed ours."

"I never thought that I could hate the way I hate right now. He has instilled something in me that I never thought I'd know."

Cassidy's parents went on to say that just like any parent losing a child, their wounds will never heal.

"He's a monster," said Mr. Hutchings, "he deserves to die in the same manner she did."

The Hutchings said that information on a motive was never released but added that their daughter and Hill were in an, on again off again relationship.

"He lived in my home for a year before this happened," said Mr. Hutchings, "I fed him, she (Mrs. Hutchings) gave him clothes and gave him money, we did everything for him."

Mrs. Hutchings said that any memories of Hill ever being in her home haunts her, so the family is moving out.

"I can't live in my house," she said, "I have nightmares. If I'm at home, I sit here thinking, she's going to come through my door."

The parents said they want Hill to know that they will never forgive him for the hurt, anguish and pain that is forever with them but that they look forward to the day justice is served.

"I don't want him to get the death penalty, I want him to go to prison for life," said Mr. Hutchings, "I want him to suffer. She was gone in an instant, I don't want him to have that luxury."

Hill remains in jail awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, Cassidy's friends and family are releasing balloons in her memory on July 8 at 7pm near the river where her body was found.