Police pursuit ends in 4 car crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A police pursuit that started in St. Ann ended in a four car crash in north St. Louis.

According to St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez there were no serious injuries and the driver who led police on a pursuit did so with three kids in the backseat.

Jimenez said the pursuit started along the St. Charles Rock Road near the St. Vicent De Paul store. He said an officer patrolling the area tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation and a problem with their temporary tags when the car took off.

Jimenez said the driver also has a revoked license, is on parole for dangerous drugs and has had numerous drugs and weapons charges.

The pursuit ended in a crash at Grand and Cass and no one was seriously injured.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle was a female passenger and three small kids in the backseat.

Jimenez said officers did not know kids were in the car during the pursuit due to the blacked out windows. He said this again brings up the conversation of the dangers of police pursuits.

“We don’t like pursuits but unfortunately people need to start looking at the suspects, we are doing our jobs, you have a guy who has a revoked license he is already on parole for dangerous drugs he has numerous amount of violations,” Jimenez said. “Let’s start giving these guys more time, I’m not blaming anybody but I would like to see them get more time.”

Jimenez said he wishes everyone that fled police got at least five to ten years in jail.

The driver and the passenger have been taken into custody. The three children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police chase started in St. Ann ends in north city with a 3 car crash. No major injuries 2 ppl in custody @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/ZHFV2JTGvJ — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) June 7, 2017