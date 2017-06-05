Scientists predict tick-borne illnesses will spike in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Tick season is shaping up to be a real doozy. Scientists predict 2017 will bear the highest number of ticks in recent years, with a jump in reported cases of tick-borne illnesses in some regions of the US.

Black-legged ticks are the common carriers of several tick-borne illnesses. They can have life cycles of up to two to three years and are most active between May and July.

Dr. Sonny Saggar is an emergency physician, and internist. You can reach him at STLhealthWorks.com or at STLPrimaryCare.com.