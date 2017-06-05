Saint Louis Zoo opens at noon due to power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Things are now back to the normal at the zoo after one of the longest power outages they have ever had. Michael Macek is the COO of the St. louis Zoo.

“I've been here 26 years, this is the first time we have worked with a power outage six hours so that was long for us.”

He also says their staff goes through drills every year to see how quickly they can get areas of importance back online, which usually happens within 2-3 hours. “For some of our sensitive areas that need to be chilled or habitats that need certain temperatures we hook them up to a generator automatically.”

They lost power at 6pm Sunday. Then several teams followed protocol and got their most needed areas back online. Macek says, “I got the last text at midnight saying everything was secure for everything. Its stable.”

However, the prolonged outage forced the zoo to push their opening from 8am back to noon which did catch some by surprise when they showed up. But they found other ways to wait out the time.

Cindy Stark works with Fancis Howell vacation station camp. “They told us to get on Facebook and we did, it said the zoo was closed because of power failure so we went and had a picnic.”

Most of the animal exhibits were open today. However, they could only offer limited amenities. Visitors were encouraged to bring their own food and drink.

Macek adds, “it effected both feed lines so we had no power from 6pm last night until 10:30 today.”