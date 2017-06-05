Thousands of Anime, Sci-Fi & Gamer fans packed the St. Charles Convention Center Annual Anime St Louis Convention. Costumed fans immerse themselves in Japanese animation, art & culture. Fans shop from vendors, play games, compete in a costume contest, attend workshops & dance party.
PICTURES: Anime St Louis 2017 part1
