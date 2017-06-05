FEMA to begin registering flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO - Relief is coming for hundreds of flood victims in throughout the State of Missouri. FEMA crews will be going door to door beginning Monday to help people who live in 27 Missouri counties included in a federal disaster declaration.

The declaration was approved by President Trump last Friday.

If you are a flood victim you may see FEMA representatives knocking on doors for assistance and to answer questions about the process. The closest county in our area to be visited tomorrow is Jefferson and Franklin.

People in St. Louis County will be visited at a later date.

It`s important the person who shows up at your door shows proper identification.

The fastest way to register continues to be on line or by calling FEMA`s toll free number at 1-800-621-3362.

FEMA teams will be asking for things like your phone number, and social security number.