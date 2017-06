Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KPLR) – It was a close call for people inside a Richmond Heights home store Monday afternoon when a car slammed into the building. The car slammed into the Magnolia Home Gallery on Hanley Road south of I-64.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. No one else was seriously hurt.

Employees spent the afternoon cleaning up broken glass and debris.