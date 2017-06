5 people reported dead in Orlando workplace shooting

Five people, including the shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters, CNN affiliate WFTV reports. Police say there is no connection to terrorism. It appears to be a work-related incident, WFTV says.

Police reported earlier they were investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” WFTV says. ┬áThe location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports. Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

The FBI is assisting the sheriff’s office, a media relations spokesperson confirms to CNN. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Sheriff Jerry Demings are also on the scene.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.