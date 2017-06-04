Violent Week in St. Louis Leaves 11 dead; among the victims a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - St. Louis Community leaders are speaking out about the recent senseless violence after investigators responded to 11 murders within three days in the City of St Louis.

Among the homicide victims, a 7-year- old Deniya Irving and a 13-year-old Anthony Wilson Jr.. "We are in crisis, we are in a state of emergency right now," said James Clark, Better Family Life.

This weekend marked the second multiple-death shooting with in three day days.

On Sunday around noon detectives responded to the 200 block of Bates for a report of 21-year-old male shot in the head.

Four men were shot overnight just south of Forest Park. It happened around 1:30am Sunday in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue. St. Louis Police say the victims were shot in the back, side, hip, and leg. Their exact conditions are unknown.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting." We warned St. Louis, the victims are younger and younger. The act would become brazing and it would bring St Louis to an Halt,"said Clark.

On Saturday one man was fatally shot along Westbound Interstate 70 at West Florissant Avenue. Three other individuals were shot and killed also Saturday near Sherman Park. Family members confirmed the 7-year-old Deniya Irving who was shot in the back of the head Thursday has died.

Deniya was riding in a car with her father and mother on Thursday near Beacon and Lillian Avenues in North St. Louis when they were shot.

Her father died at the scene and her mother at the hospital. A fourth person was also fatally shot.

No arrests have been reported.

Later Thursday night 13-year-old Anthony Wilson Jr. was shot in the head in the 25 hundred block of Hodiamont.

Several people were see feeling the area on foot.

Also on Thursday officers found 23-year-old Danny Union on Cochran Place with a gunshot wound to his back. Police said he and the shooter were arguing over a video game, and the shooter fired a gun at the victim. The shooter fled on foot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s obvious that there is a low regard for life. We are seeing too many causalities," said Clark.

Do You Know About a Situation That Could Turn Into Gun Violence?

Call our De-Escalation Hotline at 314.203.3900.

Or visit one of our gun violence de-escalation centers at four churches around St. Louis:

North County: Greater St. Marks Family Church, 9950 Glen Owens Dr.

North City: New Northside Missionary Baptist, 8645 Goodfellow Blvd.

Mid-Town: Washington Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, 613 N. Garrison Ave.

South City: Curby Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2621 Utah St.

Better Family Life’s VP of Community Outreach James Clark has developed a process to de-escalate possible gun violence by reaching out to one or all of the parties involved and to family and friends, asking that they speak with the person who has threatened to shoot. At least one of the disputing parties is asked to come in to talk and find possible solutions.

Now Better Family Life has set up De-Escalation Centers in neighborhoods throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, including member churches in BFL’s Pulpit to Porches Initiative.

While observing confidentiality, representatives at the centers will document the dispute, location if applicable, and begin the resolution process. In instances where disputing parties agree, they will share more information about themselves and their experiences so we can develop and build upon prevention and de-escalation strategies.