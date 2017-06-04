Flash flooding hits South County apartment complex, forcing some evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KPLR) – Sunday afternoon flash struck the Olde English apartment complex located off Olde English Road in Affton. The apartment complex is located just off the River Des Pere and near the Mississippi River.

Emergency services from the Affton and Mehlville Fire Protection Districts along with the St. Louis County Police were dispatched to the complex for water rescues.

According to residents in the complex say vehicles were submerged and water backed-up into apartments, forcing fire crews to rescue some residents by boat.

Current crews are evacuating residents with water in their apartments.