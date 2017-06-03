Four killed in two overnight St. Louis shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Three people were killed in overnight shootings in St. Louis. A deadly shooting occurred near Sherman Park in north St. Louis just after 1:00am Saturday. It happened at Union Boulevard and Paulian Place. Police say there were four victims, one pronounced dead at the scene, two pronounced dead at the hospital, and one listed in critical condition. Police have few details surrounding this violence.

And just after 3:00am, police responded to Interstate 70 near West Florissant Avenue. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The highway was shut down for a couple hours.

Homicide detectives are investigating the overnight incidents.