The Pulse of St. Louis: Jefferson County to join Prescription Drug Monitoring program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Tonight on the Pulse of St. Louis, we take a look at Jefferson County, which will soon be part of a growing prescription drug monitoring database.

Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

Last year St. Louis County created one and invited other counties to join.

The Jefferson County Council rejected two ordinances this spring to join the St. Louis County program. So, last week, The Jefferson County Public Health Board used a little-known state law that allows it to pass health and safety ordinances to join the program.

It will cost the county about $3,000 to put the program into place. The health department also budgeted the money to cover the cost.

25 counties and several cities, including the City of St. Louis are already part of the program.