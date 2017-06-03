Tensions running high over protest at Confederate Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Supporters of the monument in Forest Park rallied Saturday morning. Both supporters and opponents were at the Confederate Monument most of the day, in stand-off that at time came close to boiling over.

Adolphus Pruitt, the head of the St. Louis NAACP was riding his bike through the park this morning and noticed the rally and the number of police officers out for crowd control. Pruitt says as long as the monument is here and visual it's going to draw protesters, which will only pull on the resources of the city like police officers and take them away for more pressing issues in the city.

As Fox 2 was interviewing Pruitt, an altercation broke out that lead police to detain one man. Pruitt says if the city covers the monument completely until they can figure out how to remove it, then there may be less protests, which would alleviate the need for police and let them focus more pressing issues throughout the city like gun violence.