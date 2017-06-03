Police looking for man who robbed three south St. Louis drug stores

ST. LOUIS, MO – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for targeting three drug stores in south Saint Louis. Investigators say an armed man robbed a Walgreens on Hampton and Chippewa and the CVS at Gravois and Germania on May 21, 2017. He’s also suspected of robbing a Walgreens on Gravois and Grand a few days earlier.

Police say in each case he entered the store, flashed a gun and demanded money.

If you you have any information in these robberies, call CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS.