Commuity organizers host safety fair for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Organizers of a summer safety fair in south St. Louis say Saturday’s event shows how different community groups can come together for a common purpose. The fair was held on the parking lot of a St. Louis Public School and was organized with help from two different churches.

Mallinckrodt Academy, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and Gethsemane Lutheran Church partnered in order to help kids safe. 23rd Ward Alderman Joe Vaccaro helped bring police and fire representatives to the event to help educate kids on safety issues. The event also gave kids and opportunity to have positive interactions with police.

“This is the kind of activity though that needs to go on throughout the whole city,” said Vaccaro.

The event included an offer of free gunlocks from the group Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice.

“We’re especially concerned about young children being in the homes and finding the gun and shooting themselves or someone else,” said the organizations spokesperson Barbara Harris. “So that’s what we want to prevent.”

She said anyone wanting her group to participate in an event can contact them by email at gunsolutions@womensvoicesraised.org.