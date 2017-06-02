Vigils for victims of Thursday’s city violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - After a day of violence Thursday vigils are being held all around town for the victims.

Neighbors set up candles on the front door step of 27-year-old Derrick Irving and 24-year-old Jessica Garth. The two were shot and killed near Beacon and Lillian.

The candles also spelled out “get well soon,” a message to the couples seven year old daughter who also was shot in the head. Beacon and Lillian leave behind a seven and five year old daughter.

Earlier Friday evening, a vigil was held to remember the life of 13-year-old Anthony Wilson.

Wilson was shot in the head on Hodiamont Avenue late Thursday.

According to police, all that they know right now is that the victim was standing in a large group of where two people were seen handling a gun, and when shots were heard, several people were see fleeing the area on foot.

Police and detectives attended the vigil, asking for anyone with more information to please come forward.

Wilson’s family has the same plea and said this is becoming an all too common tragedy that needs to stop.

“I hope that other people teach their kids about gun violence. It is killing our kids and it’s not grown people anymore, it is kids,” said Teaira Collins, Wilson’s cousin.

In a press conference Friday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said even with more officers on the streets, the people have to overcome their fears of talking to police. She believes there are good people in our community that are willing to take that risk.