University of Missouri System president announces job cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KPLR) – University of Missouri System President Mun Choi shared system and campus FY18 budget plans with the University community during a public presentation Friday.

As part of his address, Choi outlined the reallocation and strategic investment decisions made at the system and campus level, which have a strong focus on supporting programs of excellence for student access, success and outcomes, faculty research, and creative works.

President Choi announced that 474 jobs will be cut system wide, with Mizzou taking the biggest hit; about half of those positions are currently vacant. The University of Missouri is facing system wide budget cuts. System officials say the cuts are due to declining enrollment and state support.

The University of Missouri-Columbia will lose about 307 jobs. Including elimination of 42 administrative positions and 130 non- -tenured faculty. Rolla will lose 50 jobs , St. Louis 30 and the Kansas City Campus is losing 51 jobs.

“I want to thank the leadership, faculty, staff and students on our campuses that have worked so hard in this difficult, but necessary, process. These actions will strengthen the University of Missouri and lay the groundwork for the institution to invest in future excellence,” Choi said. “The decisions made place the highest emphasis on achieving excellence for the University in pursuit of our critical mission – teaching, research and outreach.”

In his initial budget message on April 3, President Choi presented the campuses with guiding principles for the process, which included challenging the status quo and long-held traditions that impede change; making decisions based on performance measures; protecting programs of excellence in areas such as research, creative works and student outcomes; and the need to be transparent, collaborative and accountable throughout the process.

The plan announced today outlined the budget targets for the following categories:

$35.9 million reduction in state funding

$11 million reduction in tuition

$15 million increase in unavoidable costs, such as building maintenance

$38.9 million increase in strategic investments, including increases in scholarships and stipends for students and strategic faculty hiring.

Choi outlined plans for the UM System to invest in programs to support the campuses including enrollment management, retention and graduation performance and institutional research. He also gave examples of campus plans to make strategic investments through funding allocation to programs of excellence and strategic hiring for signature programs.

“We are committed to making the difficult but necessary decisions to offer high-quality, affordable education to our students, provide outstanding opportunities for our faculty and staff to develop breakthroughs in their scholarly activities and to create value for the citizens of Missouri and industry partners for community and economic development,” Choi said. “Missouri deserves nothing less!”

You can read the final budget plan in its entirety on the University of Missouri system website.