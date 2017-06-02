Several injured after police chase ends in crash after concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO —A police chase ended in a six vehicle wreck that sent five people, including one Maryland Heights police officer to the hospital. Accident reconstruction was on the scene for more than three and a half hours.

A lieutenant with the Maryland Heights police department says it happened around 12:50am Friday at on Riverport drive at 141 following a sold-out concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

As the concert was letting out a vehicle, believed to be leaving the concert, struck an officer on foot. That officer was not seriously injured and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The suspect then struck a police vehicle. Police pursued the suspect vehicle down Riverport drive.

Since the concert had just ended, there was bumper to bumper traffic as concert goers tried to turn onto 141 to leave the area. The suspect's vehicle crashed into several vehicles waiting at the stoplight. A police SUV was also involved in the crash.

The officer involved in that crash was taken to a hospital with a neck injury. Four other people were also taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

One suspect is in custody. Charges are expected to be filed later Friday morning. The suspect could be facing three charges for assault on a police officer.