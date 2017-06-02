Fredbird stars in new game for Cardinals fan phones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —Fredbird stars in a new game for your phone from AT&T. The 8-bit style side-scrolling game has Cardinal fans running through Busch Stadium collecting coins and jumping barriers.

Fans with the most points will show up on the live leaderboard. They will get an entry into the Mascot Dash sweepstakes. The Grand Prize is a trip for 4 people to see the Cardinals play the Cubs in Chicago September 15-16. The Mascot Dash sweepstakes runs from June 1 through July 30. You can access the game at www.cardinals.com/att.