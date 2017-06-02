Caseyville man blames city hall after mudslide traps him inside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, IL (KPLR) - A Caseyville man is fighting to keep his driveway from sinking into the ground.

Retiree Bruce Cantrell said he’s been virtually stuck in his house for a little over a month after a mudslide blocked his driveway.

Cantrell, who lives on 89th Street, said that he feels as if the ground is crumbling beneath his feet.

"It's pretty bad," he said. "I've got five vehicles and I can't go anywhere."

Cantrell said that the pile of mud, the debris, and his collapsed sunken-in driveway is a result of construction that the Village of Caseyville started almost nine months ago.

"They wanted to redo the street and wanted to put a new retaining wall in here, so they asked the phone company to move the poles up the hill,” he said. “So they cut it all down to pure dirt and left it."

Cantrell said that last month's heavy rains caused the loose dirt to slide down the hill, causing his driveway to collapse.

"The ground that used to be under this is now over there somewhere; it just washed out," Cantrell said.

Cantrell said that during the construction, no one from city hall told him what they were doing and added that crews continued to dig and tear up the street where his house sits.

"Let's just say I'm not happy with Caseyville," he said. "I let this go before when they tore my driveway up but it's totally destroyed now. Everybody is just leaving me hanging."

"I'd like to know what they're going to do. Somebody's gotta pay for this and it's definitely not my place to pay for it. I didn't cause it."

FOX 2/KPLR 11 reached out to Caseyville's Public Works Department and left a message, but our call was not returned.

Cantrell said that he is planning to file a lawsuit against the village.