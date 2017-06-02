× Barret Jackman returns to the St. Louis Blues as development coach

ST. LOUIS – Barret Jackman announced his retirement as a player from the NHL in October. Now the former defenseman will return as a development coach. He will be working with prospects and draft picks at the college, junior or American Hockey League Level. The Blues say he has already been doing the job on an interim basis for the team to see if he likes it. He apparently does.

“I enjoyed hanging out with the guys, being around the locker room with the Chicago (Wolves) and working with the younger up-and-coming guys. It seemed like a great fit for me,” Jackman tells STLouisBlues.com.

Jackman was selected 17th overall in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues. Jackman finished his career with 876 total regular season games, 186 career points and 1,102 career penalty minutes. In Blues history, he ranks second overall and first amongst defensemen in regular season games played, fourth overall in penalty minutes and 11th overall in plus/minus. Jackman also joins Hall of Famer Bernie Federko as the only players in Blues history to appear in 13 seasons with the organization.