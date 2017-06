Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS —Friday is meteorologist Anne Elise Parks last day at KPLR 11. She is leaving the station for another job in television.

Parks has been a staple of morning news in St. Louis over the past three years. She also anchored our weekend newscasts.

She came to KPLR 11 from Terre Haute, Indiana where she served as a meteorologist for WTWO/WAWV News. Anne Elise Parks is a native of New Albany, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University.