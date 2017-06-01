Quadruple shooting in Walnut Park East leaves two dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a quadruple shooting Thursday in a north city neighborhood.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred near the corner of Lillian and Beacon avenues.

Two men in their mid to late 20s were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, age unknown, was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. A seven-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to a local hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident; one victim was found inside one car, another victim was located outside the other vehicle.

This incident follows a triple shooting at Lillian and Goodfellow approximately a week ago. The bodies of two young men were discovered in Gregory J. Carter Park on the Friday heading into Memorial Day Weekend.