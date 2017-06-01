North city neighborhood outraged over latest act of violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Thursday afternoon's quadruple shooting in north St. Louis that left two men dead and a woman and child in critical condition had many people worried and concerned about what they call "ongoing violence."

The shooting happened at Lillian and Beacon Avenue.

Many people living in that neighborhood said they were sick and tired of seeing people in their own neighborhood dying while guns wind up in the hands of the wrong people and innocent children get caught in the middle of it all.

One woman who didn't want to go on camera said she's already making plans to leave the area with her two young children and one on the way.

Others said that north city continues to get more and more violent while blaming lack of education and recreational activities and no jobs.

"This has been going on for a long time," said Jay Evans. "And we are too busy pointing the finger at each other when we are not really understanding those who put us in these conditions in the first place. I mean, not only that, you have to think about, who is putting guns in these people's hands?"

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said she's hearing people's concerns and their worries and is working on doing something about it but added that she needs the cooperation and help of the community.

"There is no right formula, but I think as you see me here, it's not about being here, it's about being concerned and to feel people's pain, to know that these incidents are far too often," she said.

"When you say you see nothing or hear anything, then what happens? Criminals become more emboldened, victims are scared, and people feel the system does not work."

In a statement to KPLR 11 News, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewsen said, "We are putting as many police as possible in the area. We would appreciate the public's help."