Teen missing in river at Rockford Beach Park in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - Emergency crews search for a missing teen in water at Rockford Beach Park in Jefferson County. The 14-year-old male is described as a weak swimmer from the city. He was in the Big River near some rapids and got sucked under.

Authorities say there is a cave under the water near where the teen went missing. The current from the river can suck people and objects into the cave. Searchers are in boats dragging lines near the entrance to the cave in an attempt to find the teen.

Fire and EMS are at the scene near the Big River. Several other teens can be seen on the beach talking to authorities. It is not clear how long the 14-year-old boy has been missing.

