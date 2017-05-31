Teammates pay tribute to teen injured in boating accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO (KPLR) - Teammates of an 11-year old boy from St. Charles who was severely injured in a boating accident over the Memorial Day weekend are giving him a special tribute.

11-year-old Ashton Yates is recovering in the hospital, but his teammates say they made sure everyone still felt his presence.

Fighting back tears coach Bruce Shipman with the Bridgeton Giants says 11-year-old Ashton Yates is one of his best players on the team.

"He's been a spark, he plays every position we ask him to play and up until the accident he came in with a smile on his face for practices and games and never complained"

Ashton couldn't play tonight after suffering severe injuries in a boating accident on Pinnacle Lake over the long weekend.

But his teammates including his twin brother Aiden are letting Ashton know he's still and always will be part of the team.

"He's going to be pretty happy it's just, it's hard sometimes with him not out here"

Aiden says he and Ashton are really close and fondly recalls how they interact with one another when on the field.

"We are way more competitive, we're like 'get the ball!'"

Ashton's jersey hangs in the dugout as a reminder that his team is thinking of him.

Meanwhile as both grandmothers of the Yates boys watch the game they say it's strange not seeing Ashton out in the field.

"When it was registering to him, his eyes just filled up with tears and he said am I going to get to play baseball again and I said yeah of course you will"

And it's that same optimism these young ball players and the coach say will bring Ashton back into his jersey and out in the field again...in no time.

The team says they will carry Ashton's jersey for the rest of the season.