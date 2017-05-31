Missouri teen turns from Good Samaritan to accused murderer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, MO (KPLR) - A 14-year-old who was playing good Samaritan in one instance turns into a murderer minutes later according to the St. Francois County Sheriff. The turn of events allegedly shifted from helping a couple to killing one of them in southwest St. Francois County.

"The 14-year-old boy, his life maybe ruined forever, over a senseless thing like this," said Sheriff Dan Bullock.

It happened on highway AA near Village Road early Monday evening. Alicia Morris, 35, her boyfriend and their car ended up in a ditch. The boyfriend knew someone who lived nearby and went to the house for help.

"A 14-year-old boy was at the house and said, 'I want to go down and help get the car out of the ditch,'" said Sheriff Dan Bullock.

After the car was moved, the couple invited the boy to come to their house about a mile down the road for dinner. A while later the boy's mother showed up at the couple's home.

"Things apparently went downhill from there. They got into a fight. I understand it was started by the mother and she ended up on the losing end of the fight. The 14-year-old boy jumped on her back and stabbed her one time," said Sheriff Dan Bullock.

The boyfriend drove Alicia Morris to the hospital in Farmington, but she had died by the time he arrived. Gary Lawson and his wife Beth saw folks removing the car from the ditch earlier. He didn't notice any hostilities at the time.

"They seemed like they was all getting along well. That was the last thing that was on my mind, something like that happening," said resident Gary Lawson.

It is still not clear why the two women got into a fight.

"There may have been some bad blood there before,"said Sheriff Dan Bullock.

The Sheriff says the boy used a steak knife to kill the woman.

He is now considered a juvenile. It could be weeks before a decision is made as to whether he should or should not be considered an adult. If that were to happen he`d be moved to the county jail.