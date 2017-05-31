AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old Trinity Lewis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENT COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning (May 31) for a teen girl after she was abducted around midnight.

According to the alert, Trinity Lewis, 13, was taken from Salem, Missouri in Dent County. Salem is about 27 miles south of Interstate 44 and Saint James.

Police are looking for a maroon, two-toned extended cab pickup, and two men: a 50-year-old man with a black beard and another man approximately 30 years of age.

Trinity is described as a Caucasian female, standing 5'3" tall, and weighing 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Trinity was last seen wearing shorts and a shirt, and carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest local law enforcement.