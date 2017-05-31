2-year-old in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A 2-year-old girl was struck by a car in north St. Louis at around 7:30 pm Wednesday.

It happened at the corner of Penrose and Clarence Avenue.

The girl's uncle, Clifford Winston, said the family was getting out of their car, returning from a graduation ceremony, when the girl ran across the street to catch up with her older brother.

A white Ford Taurus was traveling on Penrose and struck her.

Winston said the impact sent her airborne and when she landed on the pavement, she was unconscious and not breathing. A nurse in the area ran to her aid to begin CPR and had the girl breathing by the time an ambulance arrived.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with police.