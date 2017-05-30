× Troy, Missouri man struck and killed along Great River Road

GODFREY, IL (KPLR) – The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was struck by a car and killed Monday night while walking along Great River Road.

According to investigators, the victim was identified 40-year-old Jason Stark of Troy, Missouri. Stark was pronounced dead Monday just after 11:20 p.m. He was walking in the westbound lanes of traffic when he was struck by a 2013 Chrysler 200.

Police said the stretch of road where the accident occurred—the 2100 block of McAdams Parkway—is an unlit highway.

Police found Stark’s vehicle abandoned approximately two miles east of the accident scene.

It is unclear if the driver of the Chrysler 200, Matthew Wiles, will face any charges in the incident.