Three officers recovering after fight with south St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Three police officers are recovering from minor injuries after a fight with a man in South St. Louis. It happened just before 8 pm Monday.

The officers were responding to a "damaged property," call on Chippewa and Morganford. A fight broke out as the officers tried to arrest a 20-year-old man. He suffered a serious facial injury and was taken to a hospital along with the officers.

Charges have been filed against 28-year-old Lucas Horton.

Police say Horton may have been under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest. Sources tell Fox 2 Horton told police he was possessed by demons and wanted police to shoot and kill him.

Video of the altercation shows the man resisting arrest and swinging at officers. At the height of the altercation it would take five officers to try to subdue Horton. Police say after he resisted arrest, they used non-lethal force to subdue and arrest him.

He is charged with four counts of 3rd degree assault against a law enforcement officer, two counts of property damage and one count of resisting arrest.

He remains hospitalized. The officers that were injured are recovering from their injuries.