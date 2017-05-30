× St. Louis police identify man killed in standoff

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified a local man killed Friday in an armed standoff with authorities.

According to police, the standoff began around 8:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hamburg Avenue, located one block south of River Des Peres Boulevard.

Witnesses reported seeing a person in a window firing shots at passing vehicles with a rifle in the 7400 block of Gravois Avenue. A St. Louis SWAT Team responded and surrounded a residence on Hamburg. The man had barricaded himself inside the residence and fired at police, nearly striking one officer.

Negotiators were called to the scene and engaged the armed suspect in five different conversations, lasting for a total of 26 minutes. Police said the suspect continued to threaten to harm himself and officers. The suspect continued to fire more shots outside the residence until a 36-year-old police officer shot him.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jamie Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police recovered Robinson’s rifle and a stockpile of ammunition.

Per department policy, the officer that shot Robinson, a 10-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave. The department’s Force Investigative Unit is handling the investigation.