St. Louis County Police investigating homicide in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide in North St. Louis County that occurred near Coventry Drive.

Officers were summoned to a near-by pond around 1 pm Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, a male subject was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the man’s name pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

If you have any information related to this case, you are urged to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).