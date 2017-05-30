O’Fallon City Hall reopens following water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO (KPLR) – The Municipal Centre in O'Fallon, Missouri will Tuesday afternoon after a water main break last week.

A water main ruptured on the morning of May 25, just below the main lobby. Water spilled into the first floor for at least 20 minutes before it could be shut off. City employees were sent home.

A city spokesperson said the repairs should be covered by insurance, but an estimate has not yet been released.

The building is expected to reopen at 1 p.m. Tuesday. City staff members will be available by phone and email before then.

No homes were impacted by the break. Trash and recycling services will not be affected.