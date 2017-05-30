× Imo’s named among best pizza in America

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis’ unique pizza places is among the best in the nation.

Culinary website Tasting Table identified the “square beyond compare” of Imo’s Pizza as one of the 26 best pizzas in America.

Tasting Table editors were particularly taken by Imo’s crispy crust and provel cheese blend.

Unlike most other styles, the Saint Louis version swaps yeast for baking powder in its crust, which yields a cracker-like consistency reminiscent of saltines in the best way possible.