Cops drive drunk man home, take selfie with him so he knows how he got there

TASMANIA, Australia - Australian police drove a drunk man home, helped him to bed and took a selfie with him so he "could remember how he got home."

The Tasmania Police Department took to Facebook Sunday to describe the hilarious and unusual encounter.

"Police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home," the post read. "When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him."

Figuring there was a chance he would not remember how he got home, officers decided to take a selfie with him.

The next day, the man posted the image to Facebook.

“So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good ***** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk a** home,” the post read.

Typically, police don't drive drunk people home, but Tasmania Police Sgt. Craig Fox said an exception was made.

“Police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol."

The post has more than 9,400 likes, 850 shares, and 600 comments.