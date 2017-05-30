Confederate Memorial tagged with spray paint overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Forest Park rangers and St. Louis police are investigating an overnight incident of vandalism, as the Confederate Memorial was once again the target of graffiti.

Park rangers discovered the memorial tagged with three messages early Tuesday morning. The messages said, “Black Lives Matter,” “Nat Turner lives,” and “end racism." Two of the phrases were spray-painted in black. Red spray paint was used to write "end racism" over the inscription just below the main bronze sculpture depicting "the response of the South."

Last week, vandals spray-painted messages on the memorial, including "Black Lives Matter," "no KKK," "stop defending injustice," and "this is treason."

The 32-foot tall granite monument was erected in the park in December 1914 by the Daughters of the Confederacy. Getting the monument built was controversial even then. According to a description appearing on ForestParkStatues.org, the Ladies’ Confederate Monument Association agreed that the design would not feature a Confederate soldier or other such iconography. The granite shaft of the memorial features the 'Angel of the Spirit of the Confederacy' and the bronze sculpture shows a family sending a young person off to the war.

Individuals who want the monument to stay up have organized a rally for Saturday at 11 A.M. They said there will be free food and music and they hoping people from both sides of the issue show up to have a discussion about the monument.

