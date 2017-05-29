St. Peters man suffers severe burns lighting barbeque grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO (KPLR) - The unofficial start to the summer comes with a tragic reminder for a St. Peters man while grilling out this Memorial Day.

Fire officials say he suffered burns to several parts of his body.

Fire officials stress don't be impatient and read that owner's manual before you light up that grill.

Renee Jones describes the aftermath of a horrifying ordeal that her neighbor in Westwood Estates suffered as he caught fire trying to light up his grill.

"It's very scary to me, they're like second family to me and it's just crazy"

Jones said she was invited to the family's Memorial Day BBQ but is shocked at how quickly things took a turn for the worst.

"When he was trying to start the fire, the fire-starting fire stuff like came up and exploded all over him."

Captain Steve Roeper with the Central County Fire and Rescue responded to that call.

He says it’s one of the most serious fire related calls the department has received so far today.

"Unfortunately, a little too much lighter fluid was put on the fire and it flashed back and unfortunately burned our victim."

Roeper says the man was using briquettes that required some patience to catch fire.

"So, the tendency is to put more lighter fluid on it when it's burning and unfortunately it can flash back and get victims."

Roeper says while it may seem like common sense taking precautionary steps and knowing how to start a grill could save yours and the lives of others around you.

"It's best, once you start the fire let the fire take care of itself let it get going and then put your meat in instead of applying more and more fluid to get the fire faster."

Meanwhile Jones says she's hoping her neighbor recovers as this is a tough lesson for everyone to learn from.

"Anything go bad at any time...no matter what"

The department says it has been a busier year for them, because they say people are just not being cautious when comes to fire safety around their house.

Meanwhile the victim is at Mercy Hospital’s burn unit with no information on his condition.