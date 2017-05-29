Don’t let pests ruin your summer barbecue

Posted 12:42 pm, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:41PM, May 29, 2017

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. And with the warmer temperatures and sunny days comes barbecues and outdoor fun. Jay Everitt of Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss ways to keep bugs and other pests from ruining your barbecue festivities.