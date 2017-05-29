Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. And with the warmer temperatures and sunny days comes barbecues and outdoor fun. Jay Everitt of Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss ways to keep bugs and other pests from ruining your barbecue festivities.
Don’t let pests ruin your summer barbecue
-
Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions provides tips to avoid springtime pests
-
Couple unwittingly drove 10 miles down highway with unconscious man on trunk
-
Local BBQ restaurant opens in old STL police station
-
Bootleg BBQ Tavern offers Lenten alternatives
-
IndyCar teams, drivers test vehicles ahead of race at Gateway
-
-
Pack your beach bag, summer essentials at St. Clair Square
-
LouFest 2017 schedule announced
-
Single mom unknowingly moves into house full of snakes
-
Man who snapped viral ‘This is my America’ photo receiving death threats
-
Nurse discusses importance of using sunscreen
-
-
Summer-like temperatures fuel warm weather businesses
-
As Memorial Day Weekend looms, first responders caution water safety
-
Squirrel eats mini ice cream cones every day at ice cream shop