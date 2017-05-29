Cardinal fans attend benefit concert to help flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Many decided to spend their Memorial Day at Busch Stadium where there was a country concert to benefit those impacted by the recent flood.

"That flood was terrible. It effected a lot of the families in my school district, Lindbergh School District. Go Flyers," says Nancy Boughman.

Helping those flood victims is what brought her and her husband Bruce Boughman to the pre-game benefit concert.

It was put on by New Country 92.3 and the Cardinals who will donate the proceeds to the Salvation Army.

"We know that they're going to make sure that the people that need the help are going to be able to get it and we're very very proud to be supporting them," says Cardinals' spokesperson Dan Farrell.

He says today make for the perfect combination of music, sunshine and show of American pride.

It was something the players and the fans could all enjoy.

"The Cardinals are always happy when we're at home on the holidays like Memorial Day. Today you'll see the players wearing their camo themed uniforms and it’s just a great holiday to be a part of," says Farrell.

And for veterans like Bruce, it was a chance to remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice, while also helping out a good cause on the home-front.

"A lot of people, friends of mine in Vietnam didn't come back. I think about them all the time and it's just a time to remember and time to live on too," he says.

Ticket sales for the event brought in about $16,000 dollars. The Cardinals plan on matching that, donating more than $30,000 dollars to the Salvation Army.