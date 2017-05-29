Belleville man with robbing the same store twice

BELLEVILLE, IL (KPLR) – The St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office has charged 51-year-old Christopher T. Parker with 2 counts of armed robbery and 2 counts of aggravated robbery in connection to the robberies of a Family Dollar.

Police say Parker robbed the store twice in the last 7 months, the last robbery occurring on May 27th of this year.

The robberies happened in the 600 block of North 89th Street in Belleville.

In the last robbery, an employee told officers summoned to the store that Parker walked into the store demanding money from the cash register, indicating he had a weapon in his waist band.

Parker fled the store with an undetermined amount of money.

An officer arriving on scene found Parker fleeing the area, and was taken into custody without incident.

Parker is being held on a $500,000 bond.