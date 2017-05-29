6-year-old loses beloved mother, and now his best friend is missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) - It’s an inspiring story of giving in the greatest time of need. A St. Charles county father talks about how his wife gave to others knowing she would die in her 30’s.

In this story the family is asking the community for some help in yet another sad twist to what they`re already battling.

Luke Ottinger and his 6-year-old son Lohan lost Jessica last week. Jessica Ottinger was diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago, and doctors said she wouldn’t live 3 years. She wasn`t supposed to be able to have Lohan and then doctors said she wouldn`t survive the pregnancy. She defied all of the odds, but knew she was on borrowed time. The Ottinger’s said she used those extra years to volunteer and talk to other cancer survivors

“She found that she had a story that young people could relate to because there wasn`t because there wasn`t a lot of young people in the cancer community talking about their experiences.”

Now Luke and Lohan are asking for help, their dog Tanner ran away, spooked by storms during Jessica’s funeral Saturday. T-dog as they sometimes call him is microchipped and was last seen near Indian Camp Creek north of Wentzville.

He`s a black and white Boxer Lab mix who answers to Tanner. If you`ve got a lead on their dog or want to give the Ottinger`s a good memory about Jessica or look up Luke Ottinger on Facebook.