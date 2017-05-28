Police investigating fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Hall Street. Witnesses said a Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Cadillac near a Metro Bus depot Sunday morning. The driver of the Impala did not survive. The driver of the Cadillac suffered severe injuries and a passenger in the Cadillac was able to walk away from the crash.

One witness said it appeared the driver of the Impala suffered some type of medical problem just before the crash.

“I would say maybe she passed out before she hit him because the way she hit him was too strong for a person to be conscious and to still have their foot on the gas pedal,” said Chris Robinson.

Robinson said he was joined by other witnesses who tried to help the victims before first responders arrived but they were unable to help the 2 drivers. Robinson did try to help the passenger who walked away.

“Walked him over here and set him on the bench so that he could relax because his face was busted and mouth was busted,” said Robison.

He offered prayers to the families involved and hopes to never witness a crash like this one again.