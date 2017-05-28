No one injured by grapefruit size hail in southern Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADRIAN, MO (KPLR) - Grapefruit-sized hail pounded Adrian, Missouri, Saturday hammering homes and cars leaving a trail of damage.

Officials say they're glad no one was injured.

When people in Adrian looked outside, they saw hail the size of baseballs and grapefruit pounding their homes, cars and yards.

The hail left behind holes in the ground that went inches into the dirt.

When the clouds cleared, homeowners went out to survey the damage. No one has reported any major damage, which was a pleasant surprise to neighbors.

After seeing the size of hail that fell from the sky, they're happy no one in their community was hurt.