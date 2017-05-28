Endangered Person Advisory issued for Winchester man

WINCHESTER, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Winchester man.

Police say William Kunes, Jr. is epileptic and possibly suffering from psychotic episodes. He left multiple suicide notes in his residence, which not normal behavior for him.

Kunes is 49-year-old, 5 foot 8 inches, 140 lbs., red hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, with a scar on his left temple.

Kunes has a blue 2012 Mazda 4 with a Missouri license plate of YK9G82.

If you have seen William Kunes, Jr., please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police at 314-615-0700.